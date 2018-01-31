Getting all inspired by art and making stuff

Children are invited to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this weekend to get all creative by looking at artworks, thinking about the ideas behind them and being inspired to make their own creations.

The Look-Think-Make session is on Sunday from 2–4pm and a perfect way to get busy on a rainy afternoon.

These drop-in family friendly creative activities invite youngsters to respond to ideas and materials found within the exhibitions, with support from friendly gallery staff and volunteers.

Suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult...£1 per person, big or small.