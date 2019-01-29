Hastings Creative Spring’s workshops for youngsters this half-term

Are you aged 14-18, into digital media, and want something interesting to do in February half-term?

Hastings’ Creative Spring is a chance to learn about creative media; it’s a five day programme taking place from February 18-22, all about digital skills, new opportunities in the fast-growing creative industries, and having fun.

Try digging out stories about our town’s history in Unpacking The Past or write about it in Ghosthunting. Or you might create animated sequences to make a visual story in Stop Frame Animation or build a soundscape in Audio Camp. Get in the picture at Documentary Photography or turn your visuals and stories into an experience on mobile phones at Coding History on the Streets.

Workshops take place in Rock House on Cambridge Road and Hastings Library on Claremont in the America Ground, Hastings town centre.

Some sessions are half-day (either 10-1pm or 2-5pm), others are a full day (10-3pm) and some over two days (10-3pm on both days). Documentary Photography is a two day event. Participants on this session will be documenting the work on other sessions so look at this carefully. If you are 16plus, as there is a special opportunity for an aspiring professional photographer - look for Apprentice Wanted.

You can book multiple sessions but numbers are limited - details from 01424 234000 or email spring@creativeslam.co.uk, or book on www.creativeslam.co.uk.