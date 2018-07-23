Hastings Heritage opens at The SPACE in St Leonards

French artist Matthieu Husser’s first project in the UK has been installed at The SPACE, St Johns Road, St Leonards, until August 20.

Husser lives and works in Lille. His artistic practice focuses on sculptural installations that reference notions of memory and heritage across a city. He often appropriates existing logos or symbols which he reinterprets as sculptural objects.

Husser made his first research visit to Hastings and St Leonards in February this year and he then noticed the various logos promoting heritage and tourism. As a result, his new work reinterprets English Heritage’s logo as a three dimensional structure made from ‘bricks’. As well as referring to this familiar logo, it can also be seen as a ruin or a fragment of the building which used to occupy the site. Weather permitting, The SPACE will be open on Saturdays in August from 2-4pm.

For more information call 0788 144 1120.