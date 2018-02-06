Inspired by the movies in new dance extravaganza

Rye Dance Centre follows the success of last year’s Super Duper by presenting its latest biannual show Movies Make Memories.

The talented youngsters of Rye Dance Centre will give an unmissable show that will captivate and amaze. There will be a collection of dances, both old and new, in a variety of styles and types, which will showcase the skills of these vibrant performers.

While also featuring some of their award-winning dances, Rye Dance Centre’s latest show will be themed around movies: entertainment for everyone with movies ranging throughout the years. The show will be presented on Saturday February 10 at 3pm - tickets £11 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.