It’s Hastings Storytelling Festival 2018 back in town

November 5-11 sees Hastings Storytelling Festival return with a packed programme for children, families and adults.

Highlights include Out Of The Hat by Long Nose Puppets at Sandown school on The Ridge on Tuesday November 6 from 4.30pm - this is especially for little ones aged from 2-8 years old. There is a free Children’s Storytelling Carnival Day, which includes live storytelling and performances from puppet shows to hula hoops, to parades. There’s even a life-size snow globe with a real Ice Princess inside. Otherworld by Magik Door transforms Alexandra park into an interactive storytelling experience using images, audio, augmented reality and performance.

There’s a moving account of a WW1 survivor in A November Day by Thingumajig Theatre, at Hastings Museum, a talk from Gruffalo illustrator, Axel Sheffler, and a Midnight Run. All the stories for under-10s are free - more information on hastingsstoryfest.org.uk.

