Jerwood Gallery opens 2018 with popular Hastings artist

Royal Academician Gus Cummins from Hastings could be one of the the greatest contemporary artists much of Britain knows little about.

However, an expansive retrospective at the Jerwood Gallery seeks to change that and place this hugely gifted local painter in the wider public conscience.

Born in London in 1943, Cummins studied art for six years before arriving at the Royal College of Art in 1964. He stayed for three years and then embarked on a long teaching career, including three decades at the Royal Academy Schools. Although he was elected RA in 1992, Cummins’ standing in the wider public perception has remained low key. Though creatively prolific, it is remarkable that his first ever solo exhibition was held as late as 1991, in Brighton. He now exhibits annually at the Royal Academy and his work has been shown widely throughout the UK, in public and private galleries and museums, including the Mall Galleries, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Festival Hall. And although he is a member of the UK’s longest-running and most prestigious artists’ collective, The London Group, Cummins has lived and worked in Hastings for the past 40 years.

Gus Cummins: Off the Wall will give the chance to explore work from his entire career, including some recent pieces.

The exhibition opens on January 27 - appropriately during the weekend of Gus’ 75th birthday - and visitors will see some of the artist’s finest work on display. The exhibition runs until April 15.