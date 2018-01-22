Jerwood’s creator in new show of female architects

A wonderful series of portraits featuring leading European female architects begins its national tour at Hastings’ Jerwood Gallery this weekend.

The venue is uniquely appropriate as the striking building on the Stade was designed by one of the subjects captured by the lens of Ivan Jones - Hana Loftus of HAT Projects.

Loftus’ Colchester practice designed and built the Jerwood Gallery in 2012.

Hana’s portrait captures her understanding of ‘line’ by setting her against a background of vertical stripes in the Jerwood Gallery courtyard.

Jones has photographed each of the architects at the heart of a key building they have been pivotal in creating.

Each full-colour image sets the person among the materials and physical environments which form the public face of their work.

Architects: Portraits by Ivan Jones will be displayed in and around Jerwood Gallery’s café as part of its ongoing series of photography displays.

The tour has been co-ordinated to commemorate the centenary of female suffrage in the UK in 2018.

Jerwood Gallery Curator, Victoria Howarth said. “In light of the fact that February 6 2018 marks one hundred years since Royal Assent for Universal Suffrage was granted, giving women voting rights, we wanted to highlight how women play an important role in shaping the environment in which we live, work, play and even rest after death. These are beautifully composed photographs, not just a headshot, and each one really gets across the sense of the human in the building which they have created. Ivan has shot very accessible portraits, using a mix of bright colours and arresting shapes.” The exhibition runs from January 29 - April 29.