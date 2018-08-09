Live gigs and movies - listings for this week

Music

FRIDAY

Albion, George street: Henry Bristow

Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: Silent Disco

Carlisle, Pelham St: Grace And Danger, free entry

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: 62 Stone

Yellow Submarine at Kino-Teatr SUS-180708-113144001

jenny Lind, High Street: Local Heroes

No. 48, Devonshire Rd, Bexhill: Hot Detroit

Rocksalt, Marina, Bexhill: Owen Donovan 9pm

SATURDAY

Albion, George Street: Funk Jam 8pm

Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: Donut Disco

Carlisle, Pelham st: Big River, free entry

East Hastings Sea Angling Association, the stade: Rocking Ambassadors

jenny Lind, High Street: The Moors

No. 48, Devonshire Rd, Bexhill: Bally Regan Boys

SUNDAY

Albion, George Street: Sam Wills & the Jam Collective 6pm

Blackmarket VIP Venue, George Street: The Little Big Combo 7pm

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Mojo Calling

jenny Lind, High Street: Martin Blackman Band

Porters, High Street: tbc 4pm

queen’s head, icklesham: Fabulous Red Diesel 4pm

monday

RBL Comrades Club, London Road, Bexhill: traditional jazz with Creole Jazz and guests on the first Monday of every month

HASTINGS ARMS, George Street: Live Blues, 9pm

TUESDAY

Blackmarket VIP Venue, George Street: The Rattle Of Hastings

Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Uke ‘N’ Party 8.30pm

royal standard, East Beach St, hastings: Standards At The Standard - open mic night every Tuesday from 8pm

STAG INN, All Saints Street: Folk session

Whistle Trago, George St: Jasper’s Jam Sandwich from 8.30-11pm, musicians and entertainers welcome - call 07961 939842

WEDNESDAY

Albion, george street: Seaside Swing 8pm

HASTINGS ARMS, George Street: Open Mic, 9pm

Holy Trinity Church, Robertson Street: free lunchtime music session from 1.10pm

Porters, High Street: Liane Carroll from 9pm

STAG INN, All Saints Street: Bluegrass session, 9pm

THURSDAY

Azur, St Leonards: 1066 Jazz Club with The Pedigree Jazz Band from 7.45pm

gENERAL hAVELOCK, tOWN cENTRE: Acoustic session

jenny Lind, high street: The RX Shantymen - sea shanty sessions 9pm

No.48, Devonshire Rd, Bexhill: Phillip Robbins 7pm

NUR, Robertson St: The Jazz Organisation every week presents live jazz with a special guest from 8-10pm, free entry

Porters, High Street: Marie White new talent showcase 9pm

royal standard, East Beach St, hastings: The Blues Hub plus special guests every Thursday 9-11pm

stag inn, all saints street: A cappella folk sing around on first Thursday of each month 9pm

St Mary In The Castle: Thursday night open mic in the cafe for all singers, musicans, comedians and performers from 8-11pm

Cinema

Electric Palace, Old Town Jeune Femme (15): Thu/Fri 8pm.

All the Wild Horses (U): Sun 8pm. An exhilarating and thrilling ride across the untamed Mongolian outback, All The Wild Horses documents the Mongol Derby horse race, the longest and toughest horse race in the world, and easily the most epic and dangerous, as it leads through 650 miles of Mongolian steppe, desert and mountain ranges.

Sweet country (15): Thu 11am and 8pm.

KINO Rye, Lion StreeT:

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (U): Fri 12.30, 15.15, Sat 11.00, 13.00, 15.30, Sun 11.00, 13.00, 15.45, Mon, Wed 13.30, 15.45, Tue 13.30, 15.15, Thu 13.00, 15.30

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Fri 12.55, 17.55, 20.30, Sat 12.30, 17.55, 20.30, Sun 12.20, 17.55, Mon 15.30, 17.55, Tue 12.55, 20.30, Wed 15.30, 17.55, 20.30, Thu 12.45, 18.10

Mission Impossible - Fallout (12A): Fri 15.00, 17.30, 20.15, Sat 15.00, 20.15, Sun 15.00, 17.00, 20.15, Mon 12.30, 20.15, Tue 15.30, 17.35, Wed 12.30, 20.15, Thu 15.15, 20.15

Spitfire (PG): Sun 20.00, Mon 18.25, Thu 17.55

Swimming With Men (12A): Sat 18.20, Mon 20.30, Wed 18.20

Kino-Teatr, St Leonards

The Happy Prince (15): Fri 7.30pm

Sicario 2 - Soldado (15): Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Wed 2pm. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on mysterious operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. When the young girl is seen as collateral damage, the two men will determine her fate as they question everything that they are fighting for.

Yellow Submarine (u): Thu 7.30pm. llustrated with mind-bending moving images, YELLOW SUBMARINE tells the story of how The Beatles battle the music-hating Blue Meanies armed only with the power of love.

