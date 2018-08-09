Live gigs and movies - listings for this week

Music
FRIDAY
Albion, George street: Henry Bristow
Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: Silent Disco
Carlisle, Pelham St: Grace And Danger, free entry
Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: 62 Stone
jenny Lind, High Street: Local Heroes
No. 48, Devonshire Rd, Bexhill: Hot Detroit
Rocksalt, Marina, Bexhill: Owen Donovan 9pm
SATURDAY
Albion, George Street: Funk Jam 8pm
Brass Monkey, Havelock Road: Donut Disco
Carlisle, Pelham st: Big River, free entry
East Hastings Sea Angling Association, the stade: Rocking Ambassadors
jenny Lind, High Street: The Moors
No. 48, Devonshire Rd, Bexhill: Bally Regan Boys
SUNDAY
Albion, George Street: Sam Wills & the Jam Collective 6pm
Blackmarket VIP Venue, George Street: The Little Big Combo 7pm
Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Mojo Calling
jenny Lind, High Street: Martin Blackman Band
Porters, High Street: tbc 4pm
queen’s head, icklesham: Fabulous Red Diesel 4pm
monday
RBL Comrades Club, London Road, Bexhill: traditional jazz with Creole Jazz and guests on the first Monday of every month
HASTINGS ARMS, George Street: Live Blues, 9pm
TUESDAY
Blackmarket VIP Venue, George Street: The Rattle Of Hastings
Dolphin Inn, Rockanore: Uke ‘N’ Party 8.30pm
royal standard, East Beach St, hastings: Standards At The Standard - open mic night every Tuesday from 8pm
STAG INN, All Saints Street: Folk session
Whistle Trago, George St: Jasper’s Jam Sandwich from 8.30-11pm, musicians and entertainers welcome - call 07961 939842
WEDNESDAY
Albion, george street: Seaside Swing 8pm
HASTINGS ARMS, George Street: Open Mic, 9pm
Holy Trinity Church, Robertson Street: free lunchtime music session from 1.10pm
Porters, High Street: Liane Carroll from 9pm
STAG INN, All Saints Street: Bluegrass session, 9pm
THURSDAY
Azur, St Leonards: 1066 Jazz Club with The Pedigree Jazz Band from 7.45pm
gENERAL hAVELOCK, tOWN cENTRE: Acoustic session
jenny Lind, high street: The RX Shantymen - sea shanty sessions 9pm
No.48, Devonshire Rd, Bexhill: Phillip Robbins 7pm
NUR, Robertson St: The Jazz Organisation every week presents live jazz with a special guest from 8-10pm, free entry
Porters, High Street: Marie White new talent showcase 9pm
royal standard, East Beach St, hastings: The Blues Hub plus special guests every Thursday 9-11pm
stag inn, all saints street: A cappella folk sing around on first Thursday of each month 9pm
St Mary In The Castle: Thursday night open mic in the cafe for all singers, musicans, comedians and performers from 8-11pm
Cinema
Electric Palace, Old Town Jeune Femme (15): Thu/Fri 8pm.
All the Wild Horses (U): Sun 8pm. An exhilarating and thrilling ride across the untamed Mongolian outback, All The Wild Horses documents the Mongol Derby horse race, the longest and toughest horse race in the world, and easily the most epic and dangerous, as it leads through 650 miles of Mongolian steppe, desert and mountain ranges.
Sweet country (15): Thu 11am and 8pm.
KINO Rye, Lion StreeT:
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (U): Fri 12.30, 15.15, Sat 11.00, 13.00, 15.30, Sun 11.00, 13.00, 15.45, Mon, Wed 13.30, 15.45, Tue 13.30, 15.15, Thu 13.00, 15.30
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Fri 12.55, 17.55, 20.30, Sat 12.30, 17.55, 20.30, Sun 12.20, 17.55, Mon 15.30, 17.55, Tue 12.55, 20.30, Wed 15.30, 17.55, 20.30, Thu 12.45, 18.10
Mission Impossible - Fallout (12A): Fri 15.00, 17.30, 20.15, Sat 15.00, 20.15, Sun 15.00, 17.00, 20.15, Mon 12.30, 20.15, Tue 15.30, 17.35, Wed 12.30, 20.15, Thu 15.15, 20.15
Spitfire (PG): Sun 20.00, Mon 18.25, Thu 17.55
Swimming With Men (12A): Sat 18.20, Mon 20.30, Wed 18.20
Kino-Teatr, St Leonards
The Happy Prince (15): Fri 7.30pm
Sicario 2 - Soldado (15): Sat 2pm & 7.30pm, Wed 2pm. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on mysterious operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. When the young girl is seen as collateral damage, the two men will determine her fate as they question everything that they are fighting for.
Yellow Submarine (u): Thu 7.30pm. llustrated with mind-bending moving images, YELLOW SUBMARINE tells the story of how The Beatles battle the music-hating Blue Meanies armed only with the power of love.
