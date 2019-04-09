Local artists exhibit work at St Leonards community based show

Art lovers are cordially invited to an art show entitled ‘In the Footsteps of Robinson and other stories’ at Southwater Area Community Centre, Stainsby Street, St Leonards, April 19-May 2.

The community based art show is an annual event organised by local artist Nick Hill. Nick says as in previous years, talented artists of all ages will exhibit work.

“Again I am inviting people from all walks of life and ages,” he said.

“One of youngest exhibitors is four years old.

“This is the fifth year that I have organised this event and I always find it exciting to discover the various artworks that participants come up with.

“It’s also very rewarding to exhibit works from artists who often don’t have much opportunity to show off their talents.

“It is especially gratifying to give very young artists a bit of a boost and reward them with a gift, poster and a certificate of participation.”

“The exhibition will be open daily 10-5pm (depending on availability) and is based on the book Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe.

It will tie in with the end of this year’s A Town Explores a Book Festival.

Hastings Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden will officially open the exhibition at a Private View on Thursday, April 18, 6-8.30pm. There will be live music and refreshments.

Some of the artwork will be available to purchase.

For more information visit: www.southwatercommunitycentre.org or call 01424 461414.