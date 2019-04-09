Much loved movie Wall-E to be screened at Kino-Teatr

Youngsters will enjoy the chance to see Wall-E (PG) on the big screen at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Wednesday April 17 at 12pm and 2pm.

Wall-E is a 2008 American computer-animated science fiction film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.

It stars the voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard, John Ratzenberger, Kathy Najimy and Sigourney Weaver, and was the overall ninth feature film produced by the company. It follows a solitary trash compactor robot on a future, uninhabitable, deserted Earth, left to clean up garbage. However, he is visited by a probe sent by the starship Axiom, whom he falls in love with and pursues across the galaxy.

