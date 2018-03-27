New artist patron of Jerwood says kids go free

Sir Quentin Blake’s first act in his new role as artist patron for the Jerwood Gallery in Hastings was to announce that children accompanying adults to the gallery will enjoy free entry from Friday March 30, the start of the Easter holidays.

The scheme allows up to four children to go free with any adult ticket. When they come to the gallery, children can take part in a new Family Trail - #Everyoneisanartist. The trail encourages visitors to think of themselves as artists and practice their skills as they explore the gallery. For more information follow @jerwoodgallery on Twitter and visit www.jerwoodgallery.org.