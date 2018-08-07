New artwork on show at St Mary In The Castle gallery

An exhibition of paintings by Larion Myakicheff will go on show in The Crypt Gallery at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, from August 11-26.

Larion has previously exhibited at Cranleigh Arts Centre in Surrey, Market Drayton Arts Centre in Shropshire, Candid Gallery in Islington, North London, and Jeannie Avent Gallery in East Dulwich.

Larion commented: “I have over the past year or so discovered the joys of acrylic colours, and find myself working on much bigger canvases. I love that when used wet one can achieve such vibrancy and atmosphere particularly in seascape.

“I have also been experimenting with various techniques of applying the colour, not only using a brush and palette knife, but also spatter and piping as used in the icing of cakes. My subject matter ranges from land and seascape to a political comment to surrealism.”

The Crypt Gallery is open for viewings daily from 10am-5pm.