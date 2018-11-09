New Rye art gallery opens with an exciting exhibition

A new gallery opens in Rye on November 17 with an exciting opening exhibition.

The Red Door Alchemist Gallery in Cinque Ports Street allows artists the chance to hire the gallery and run their own exclusive exhibitions.

This offers an opportunity for artists to manage and organise their own shows, plus keep 100 per cent of sales revenue.

Owned and managed by Tina Kaul, who will host several personal exhibitions each year, Red Door will feature a range of talented creatives including artists, sculptors, ceramicists, photographers and jewellery designers.

Red Door opens its doors with an inaugural exhibition from its founder Tina Kaul.

Tina is an artist, composer and furniture upcycler from Rye.

She is well-travelled and has lived in some interesting parts of the world and her audio and visual creations reflect the diverse tapestry of culture, colour and natural splendour she has experienced.

Her visual work is characterised by a vibrant colour palette, bold, fluid designs and a proclivity towards metallics.

You’ll almost always find the addition of gold paint or a flash of gold mica flakes, which have become somewhat of a trademark style. More info and work can be seen at www.artchistina.com.The exhibition runs until November 26 and will be followed by Watercolour Impressions by Andrew Blyth, a watercolour collection focusing on light and atmosphere.

The Impact of Colour LINDA & LARA CHAPPLE: DEC 12 – DEC 24

Focuses on the ways in which colour can enhance mood and uses imagination, colour and dream to convey a sense of peace and wonder.

Reddoorrye.com

tina@reddoorraye.com