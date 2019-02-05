Outlands Touring Network back at De La Warr Pavilion

Cutting edge event from Outlands in Bexhill

Ecstatic Material is a newly commissioned dynamic sound sculpture by musician and producer Beatrice Dillon and visual artist Keith Harrison, and will be presented on Friday February 15 from 8pm. Tickets cost £6/£8 from www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111.

Think liquid clay, playdoh and an unique audio visual intervention which will stimulate the senses. This live experiment with sound and substance will be conducted through a modular system made up of malleable plastics, coloured light and multi-channel audio which is constructed, choreographed and diffused by the artists into the performance space.

Dillon is a London-based producer and artist while Harrison is an established artist particularly known for his work with ceramics, public experiments and the transformation of raw materials.

