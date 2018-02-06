Silver Swans outing to the pier

The recently formed East Sussex Silver Swans will be taking to Hastings Pier on Saturday February 10.

The group, which is delivered in partnership with the Royal Academy of Dance, will be offering a free taster session in the Birch Room from 12 – 2pm. Hastings Pier Trust agreed to the free dance class after the recent successful launch of the Silver Swans in St Leonards and Bexhill.

Buzz Performing Arts Academy will be leading the session under the guidance of school principal Verity Debarr-O’Donnell. The Royal Academy of Dance has developed the programme based on research into dance practice for older learners and classes are only taught by Silver Swans licensed teachers.

Anyone interested and wanting more details of Silver Swans classes can call on 07429687214 or go online to buzzperformingarts@gmail.com.