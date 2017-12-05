Stories to inspire and spark that imagination

Tales For Toddlers is at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Monday from 10.15am.

Children will love listening to stories and songs and then discovering where imagination takes them.

There is a choice of two sessions - Session 1 is from 10.15am until 11am, and Session 2 is from 11.15am until noon.

The cost is £1 each (all ages 0-5 years and adults), members go free (one adult only).

Tickets can be purchased in advance in person at the Box Office or bought on the day (subject to availability). If you would like to check availability, please call Box Office on 01424 229 111