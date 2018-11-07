Storytelling fun for kids, adults and famillies

Hastings Storytelling Festival enters its final few days this weekend, with something to offer children, families and adults.

On Friday in Hastings Midnight Run, audiences embark on a night-time walk through the backwaters of the town, an art-filled night-time cultural adventure led by (£10, book in advance).

On Saturday, you can drop into Everything Stops for Tea and join Secret Platform Theatre’s joyful housewarming party celebrating Hastings and the great British love of tea (Free Borough Wines, 4.30pm).

On Sunday a free Children’s Storytelling Carnival Day (Sun 11 Nov) at the Stade.

Highlights include world famous storytellers Jan Blake, Kevin Graal and Xanthe Gresham, circus street theatre from Circo Rum Ba Ba, live puppet shows, hula hoops, a parade and even a life-size snow globe with a real Ice Princess inside and a children’s parade. To find out more visit https://hastingsstoryfest.org.uk/