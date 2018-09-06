Stunning photos and film celebrate piano competition

An exhibition of stunning photographs and film of this year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, which took place in late February and early March, will open in the crypt of St Mary’s in the Castle on Wednesday, September 12 and run until the end of the month.

The photographs are the work of well-known Hastings photographer Bob Mazzer. He’s probably best known for his extraordinary pictures of people on the tube in London.

But over the years he’s also taken pictures of many illustrious musicians, including Leonard Cohen, Jim Morrison, Elvis Costello, Jerry Garcia and Boy George.

Capturing the spirit of the Piano Competition was a different challenge.

To record the passion of the competitors both on stage and back stage without intruding on their intense concentration was never going to be easy.

The exhibition shows how triumphantly Bob rose to the task.

The film was shot by Ed Bishop, a highly experienced producer and director who works with the successful St Leonard’s based company Scissorhands Productions. It was edited by James Cosens.

A total of 160 young people entered the 2018 competition and 45 were invited to come and play live in Hastings. After four rounds over ten days culminating in a two evening final with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the winner was the Russian pianist Roman Kosyakov.

The invitation-only private view of the exhibition will also host the launch of the 2019 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition which will take place between February 21 and March 2.