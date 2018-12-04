Ten great things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday December 7

1. Comedy. BLODS have opened up their Little Theatre in the Manor Gardens, Bexhill, to host a comedy night on Friday December 7 at 8pm - featuring a line up of seven comedians, all hailing from various comedy venues such as the Comedy club in London, Komedia in Brighton, and other top clubs. There is a fully licensed bar. Book on www.blods.co.uk or email blodsproductions@gmail.com.

2. Music. Operatic trio Tenors Unlimited is at the Opus Theatre on Friday December 7 from 7.30pm. This is a fundraiser for local charity The Little Hands & Art, and they will be joined by children of Guestling-Bradshaw C.E Primary School. Tickets cost adults £15, under-16s £7.50. To book, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com, also available from Waterfalls, Hastings, and Hastings Tourist Office, Muriel Matters House.

Hexagonal SUS-180412-095703001

3. Music. Bexhill record store Music’s Not Dead will re-open as a pop-up in the De La Warr Pavilion Café Bar from Friday December 7. All are invited to the free launch party from 7pm with live music from The Equatorial Group. Tom Williams (acoustic), The Kiffs and DJ Jonny Morris. Bar open until 11pm.

4. Theatre. Season’s Greetings by Alan Ayckbourn will be presented at The Stables Theare in Hastings until Saturday December 8 with performances at 7.30pm. Tickets £13 with concessions £10. Half a dozen friends and relatives are celebrating Christmas with Neville and Belinda. Various children are also there and, though unseen, their presence is always felt. Kerfuffle ensues. A Stables Theatre production directed by Adrian Bowd.

5. Music. Hastings-based jazz band Hexagonal play at Kino-teatr in St Leonards on Friday December 7 at 7.30pm. The band consists of Jason Yarde on alto sax, Greg Heath on tenor sax and flute, Graham Flowers on trumpet, John Donaldson on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass and Tristan Banks on drums. They got together to play the music of the late Bheki Mseleku, with whom John Donaldson and Simon Thorpe toured. To expand their repertoire they added compositions by McCoy Tyner, with whom Jason Yarde has played. The band will be playing tracks from debut album McCoy and Mseleku along with original compositions. Tickets £12.

6. Art. St Leonards artist Emma O Brien is showing work at Berry cafe in Collington Mansions, Bexhill, until December 21. Emma is inspired by her surroundings, which means the sea and seafront are often present in her art. “Some of my paintings contain an element of the whimsical, with a touch of fantasy and magical make-believe thrown into the mix but there is at times a darker undertone and tension within the work. I am also a bit partial to cats and anything Victorian.”

Free Solo film

7. Art. There will be an art exhibition in Ninfield Reading Rooms on Saturday December 8 featuring work by Jenny Lewis-Johns. Jenny turned to art in an attempt to find a mindful activity to aid recovery during a time of illness. “My art is a mixture of portrait and landscape in oils, pencil and charcoal. I would say that my style is still evolving although it is certainly led by the subject matter. I am self taught but have some background in fashion design.” The show will have a cosy community feel with opportunity for tea and a chat. Entry and tea/coffee is free of charge to encourage those who would not normally access art to do so. There will even be free mulled wine and mince pies between 1-3pm to add some Xmas spirit. Original art work, prints and cards will be available to purchase on the day alongside crafts made by Jenny. Doors open 11-7pm.

8. Music. Powerhouse Gospel Choir is at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday December 8 at 7.30pm. The choir’s voices blend to produce a sound that is soulful, passionate, uplifting and utterly captivating. Most of these seasoned singers and musicians have worked with some of the world’s top music artists. Led by the inimitable T-Jae Cole, one of the UK’s most respected gospel choir directors. Tickets £22.

9. Music. Rick Wakeman is at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday December 8 from 8pm with his Christmas Piano Odyssey Tour. Tickets £29.50/£35.

10. Film. Free Solo: Live Event (12A) at Kino Rye on Tuesday December 11 from 6.15pm. To celebrate International Mountain Day, this is a satellite screening of Free Solo followed by Q&A with Alex Honnold and directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. A stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex as he embarks on his lifelong dream to climb the world’s most famous rock... the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park - without a rope.