Visit Bodiam Castle this weekend to find history

Explore the grounds of Bodiam Castle and also enjoy the beautiful Bombay To Bodiam and Let India Be My Judge exhibitions which are housed in two of the towers.

Both reflect Lord Curzon’s role as Viceroy of India which brought him home to conserve Bodiam Castle for future generations

Families can visit on Saturday February 9 and Sunday February 10 from 11-4pm. Event is free other than admission to Bodiam Castle which is £9.80 for children and £4.90 for children, with family ticket for £24.50. For more email bodiamcastle@nationaltrust.org.uk or call on 01580 830196.

