Women of Mass Distraction are celebrated at art gallery in St Leonards

Women of Mass Distraction is a multi-media exhibition at Stella Dore Gallery in St Leonards showcasing all female artists to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019 on Friday March 8.

Following the private view on Thursday March 7 from 6-9pm, the exhibition runs until Saturday April 6.

Stella Dore, in Norman Road, has curated a selection of artists who are Grande Dame, Lucie Flynn, Mew, Pam Glew, Pink Minx, Roxana Allison, Sara Pope, Shuby and Susan Diamond.

Although some of the artwork is a statement on “the struggles and juggles” that come with being a woman, other pieces are less obvious, requiring the viewer to examine their own relationship to womanhood.

Stephanie Warren commented: “This in itself is a comment on the amount of effort required by women every day as they attempt to gain equality whilst being bombarded with unrealistic images of how they should aim to look. As women our morals, ethics and aesthetics are under constant scrutiny, whether we are mothers or not mothers, easy or frigid, hot or not – we are chastised regardless. This is not just the fault of the patriarchy; we can be just as harsh, often harsher, on each other and ourselves. Artistic expression in these instances becomes an outlet, an escape from the pressure put on us by ourselves and by a society that tries to dismiss us and shush us.”

The gallery also has limited edition screen prints and books from artists and independent designers.

