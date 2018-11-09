World War One Centenary: Pett honours the fallen with 10,000 poppies

A total of 10,000 poppies representing the number of the fallen in East Sussex during the First World War have been displayed outside churches in Pett.

The poppies, all handmade, are decorating the three churches in the village: St Mary and St Peter Parish Church, the Methodist Chapel in Pett, and St Nicholas’ Church at Pett Level.

During the past year, Pett Women’s Institute has encouraged WI members, the local community and friends and family throughout the country to knit, sew and crochet the poppies culminating in three stunning displays.

Heather Godwin, president of Pett Women’s Institute, who instigated the project a year ago, said: “I am hugely proud that a glimmer of an idea has been transformed into this most amazing tribute.

“The poppies have been made in three different colours; traditional red, purple for those animals killed in conflict and white, symbolising peace without violence.

“They will be available to view until Remembrance Day.”

In addition, the Pett Women’s Institute will be holding a fundraiser at Pett Village Hall from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, November 10, in aid of the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

As well as delicious refreshments and a raffle, there will be the opportunity to sponsor a poppy and write in the Book of Remembrance.

