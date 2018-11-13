Barby Keel’s Christmas Bazaar, Bexhill will be fun for all

The Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Bexhill Youth and Community Centre, Station Road, Bexhill this Sunday, November 18, 10-1pm, Entry £1 (children free).

There’s a wealth of festive fun to be had including the opportunity to meet Mother Christmas.

The Tea Room will sell refreshments, home made snacks and cakes (including Vegan).

Other attractions include Lucky Dip, Tombola, Games, a Grand Prize Raffle with lots of fantastic prizes. Gifts, Books, DVDs, CDs, Clothing, Toys, Games, Bric-a-brac, Jewellery, Christmas Hampers, hand made bags, Christmas stockings and tableware.

Signed copies of Barby’s book, ‘Gabby’ and Lilac Poppies (remembering the animals of war) made by Barby Keel herself.

Meet Barby and her ‘Motley Crew’ support the Sanctuary and all their animals and birds.