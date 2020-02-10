Bass-baritone Tristan Hambleton performs at Fairlight Hall

The Oxford Lieder concert series continues at Fairlight Hall this weekend with bass-baritone Tristan Hambleton.

The morning concert starts at 11am on Sunday, February 16, and tickets cost £10. The price includes coffee and cake.

Visit Eventbrite to purchase your tickets.

A spokesperson said: “Tristan Hambleton graduated from the Royal Academy of Music Opera School in 2015 and since then has rapidly established himself as an exciting and versatile artist.

“He has already performed for Glyndebourne Opera, Nevill Holt Opera, Welsh National Opera and The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, as well as at Bridegwater Hall, Birmingham Symphony Hall, Wigmore Hall, the Auditorium de Bordeaux and the Concertgebouw Amsterdam.

“He and Sholto Kynoch perform Schubert’s Schwanengesang (‘Swan-song’). Although not intended by the composer as a cycle, it is a collection of the composer’s very last songs that sit together perfectly and have formed a core work of the song repertoire.

“Oxford Lieder Festival is the UK’s biggest and most renowned festival of classical song, and the recipient of a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award. As well as presenting many of the world’s greatest musicians in Oxford each October, Oxford Lieder supports the very brightest artists of the new generation both at the Festival and further afield throughout the year. Over the course of the year, Oxford Lieder’s artistic director - the pianist Sholto Kynoch - will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight, in a range of programmes designed to appeal to all and to showcase brilliant young voices and glorious music. Sholto will give a spoken introduction to each programme, and there will be a chance to meet the artists informally over coffee after each of the performances. The perfect way to pass a Sunday morning.”

An interview with Baxter Dury ahead of Hastings Fat Tuesday’s launch night. Click here to read more.

Strange sights at a Hastings music video shoot. Click here to read more.