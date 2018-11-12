Battle and Villages Lions Club Quiz Night raises £250 for Appeal fund

Battle and Villages Lions Club held their annual Quiz evening at Ninfield Memorial Hall on Friday, November 9.

Quiz master John Cattaway presided over twelve sets of questions, testing even the brightest teams.

The event was narrowly won by a team from Bexhill Lions Club, who magnanimously donated the prize money back to the appeal.

A spokesperson said: “It was an animated and enjoyable evening. While attendance numbers were down as a result of the awful weather, it resulted in £250 being sent to the Appeal fund.”

“Lions raise a lot of money for good causes and have fun doing so.

“Lions need more members, so why not consider joining us? We really need your support.

Come and meet us on the first Tuesday of each month at The Royal Oak Public House , Whatlington at 8pm.