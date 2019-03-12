Battle Floral Society all set for annual Spring Show

Battle Floral and Horticultural Society will be holding their first show of the year later this month and promises a wealth of entries from talented local residents.

The society’s Spring Show, will be held at Battle Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 30, 11.30-3pm.

Entries include flowers, pot plants, vegetables, decorative, domestic, photography and children’s classes.

There will be an opportunity to purchase items from the plant and produce stall and have try your luck on the tombola.

Light lunches, coffee, teas and cakes will be available from 11am.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

A spokesperson said: “We have had an extraordinary start to the year weatherwise, quite the opposite to last year, but our show is always a lovely way to welcome the Spring!”