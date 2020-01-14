Baxter Dury, Craig Charles, Greentea Peng and dozens more: Hastings Fat Tuesday announces first 50 bands

Hastings Fat Tuesday has just announced the first 50 acts for this year’s festival.

Organisers say its the event’s most diverse line-up yet.

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (February 21-25) is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration and is now in its 11th year.

Spokeswoman Fiona Clarke said: “From Friday night’s indie pop headliner Baxter Dury and local heroes Kid Kapichi, to Irish folk music from Aris and The Colleens, hip hoppers Gawd Status, singer-songwriter Duke Garwood and rising South London R&B star Greentea Peng, picked by The Guardian as one to watch in 2020, the range of music is more varied than ever before.

“Over the five days of the festival – including Dury headlining the Friday night launch party, soul and funk DJ Craig Charles playing the masked Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday and the freewheeling controlled chaos of Tuesday’s multi-venue main event throughout the town – virtually every nook and cranny of UK music culture will be represented.

“Sonics will again be creating a unique atmosphere where visual arts collide with the best in current experimental music, headlined on Saturday by Plaid and on Sunday by DJ Food.

“Under The Radar brings the best of new music to Hastings’ stages curated by BBC Introducing In The South, The Academy of Contemporary Music and Incubate as part of Eggtooth held at The Carlisle pub and The Printworks Ones to watch are Kudu Blue, indie rising stars from Brighton.”

Visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk to find out more about the event and purchase tickets.

The full Hastings Fat Tuesday 2020 programme will be announced soon. The acts that have been announced so far are: Baxter Dury, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, Plaid, DJ Food, Greentea Peng, Sam Wills, Kudu Blue, Kid Kapichi, Duke Garwood and the Rank Panache, Nova Twins DJ set, Dizraeli, Hayley Ross, Buddah Triangle, Loud Noises, Georgia Meek, The Great Malarkey, Funking Barstewards, Mzz Kimberley, Sister Suzie, Dr Savage, Aris, The Colleens, Blabbermouth, Otto, The Curst Sons, The Shady Pines, King Size Slim, Johanna Bramli, Georia May, Trevor Watts with Grassy Noel & APE, Leila(DJ Set), Mr Thing, Creature Creature, The Village Metronome, Massicot, Tim Exile, Silent Natives, The United Stoats Of America, Victoria McDonnell Band, Milton Hide, Sugar Loaf Band, Frank From Blue Velvet, Anna Page, Kahlla, Dayana, Claire K Nicolson, Edward Sanson, Oli Barton & The Movement, Glashin, L, Now and Then, Someone Anyone, Abstract Source, Crunchy Bat, David Toop &Rie Nakajima, Gawd Status and Dave Malone.

