Bob Dylan tribute celebrates festival comeback: ticket competition

The Bob Dylan Story heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Friday, October 18 (7.30pm), marking the golden anniversary of the musician’s comeback performance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Some 50 years ago Bob Dylan took to the stage in front of thousands of fans to give a performance that would go down in rock music history.

This show is celebrated in The Bob Dylan Story’s Isle of Wight 50th Anniversary Greatest Hits Show.

Star Bill Lennon says that the tribute is a “stunning and definitive live concert celebration of rock music’s greatest icon”.

“There’s the joyous romance of ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’, the whimsy of ‘Quinn The Eskimo’, and the trademark venom of ‘Maggie’s Farm’.”

The spectacular production also features visual projections and the fascinating stories behind the musicians’ tunes.

“You can join ‘Bob’ and ‘The Band’ on a nostalgic trip through and beyond 1960s America,” says Bill. “We bring to life all the hits including ‘Like A Rolling Stone’, ‘Mr Tambourine Man’, ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’, ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’, ‘All Along The Watchtower’, ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’, ‘Lay Lady Lay’ and many more,”

Attention to detail is promised as the production presents a specially-written homage to Dylan’s Isle of Wight performance.

“By the summer of 1969 little had been heard from the folk music legend for more than three years,” Bill explains. “Following a motorcycle accident, Bob had gone into semi-retirement.

“He was reportedly lured to the UK to appear at the festival with the promise of visiting ‘Tennyson country’ and what occurred was one of the most famous festival performances of all time.”

