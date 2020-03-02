Boney M, Maizie Williams and Odyssey bring disco, funk and soul to Hastings

Disco legends Boney M, fronted by original member Maizie Williams, have been booked for a fantastic night at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre.

The venue has just confirmed the gig, which takes place on Thursday, December 10 (7.30pm).

Tickets start at £32.50 and are on sale to White Rock Friends now. General tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday, March 4. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Selling over 100 million records worldwide, the disco superstars are fondly remembered by millions of fans for their insanely catchy songs, mixed with the glitz and glamour of the disco era that gave them an incredible run of chart success in the UK and around the world. Boney M’s super hits include ‘Daddy Cool’, ‘Ma Baker’, ‘Rivers Of Babylon’, ‘Sunny’, and ‘Rasputin’. Mega hits like ‘Mary’s Boy Child – Oh My Lord’ are always great to hear at Christmas time! The band’s chart domination continued with ‘Hooray! Hooray! It’s a Holi-Holiday’ and ‘Gotta Go Home’ (later sampled by Duck Sauce’s ‘Barbra Streisand’) making them the most iconic European disco act of the era.

“Always a fun concert and perfect for dancing the night away, Boney M are back in Hastings for one night only for a truly fun night to remember!”

New York City-based singing group Odyssey are well known for their 1977 hit ‘Native New Yorker’ as well as other UK top 10 classic hits including ‘Going Back To My Roots’, ‘Use It Up And Wear It Out’, ‘Looking For A Way Out’, ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Don’t Tell Me Tell Her’.

