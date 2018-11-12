Bonfire pageant lights up the streest of Rye

The annual Rye Bonfire Pageant went off with a bang last Saturday (November 10).

All streets on the processional route in Rye town centre were closed to traffic between approximately 7.30-9.30pm to accommodate the hundreds of people enjoying the festivities.

Rye Bonfire 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-181111-155406001

The processional route followed Ferry Road to the Crown Inn, left into Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, through Landgate Arch, Hilders Cliff (East Cliff) in to High Street, The Mint, right into Wish Ward, Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, left down Landgate, right into Bedford Place and on to the Bonfire site where at 8.30pm merrymakers witnessed The Chairing down of Rye Fawkes 2018 who subsequently lit the Bonfire.

A Grand Fireworks Display followed.

The event is organised by the Rye & District Bonfire Society and its chairman, Francis Warren says they always stress that this is very much a family-oriented evening. “The whole of Rye Bonfire are no strangers to hard work and fund raise tirelessly each year to stage Rye Bonfire,” he said.

“We have the hard working society members to thank for their fund raising efforts with auctions, boot fairs, clay pigeon shoot, quiz nights, etc., to make this spectacular event; not forgetting the assistance of members of neighbouring societies, particularly Robertsbridge and Hastings.

“We hope that you everyone enjoyed their visit to this year’s event; the Rye Bonfire Society has raised and distributed many thousands of pounds of charity funding for good causes in and around Rye.

“We need to raise £10,000 a year to stage this spectacular event.”

