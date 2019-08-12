Bring a can to this free evening of comedy in Hastings

The Laughing Stag’s next comedy night and food bank collection takes place on Friday, August 23, as part of the Pride weekend.

The event starts at 8pm (until 11pm) at The Stag Inn, 14 All Saints Street, Hastings.

Jen Ives

A spokesperson said: “Entrance is free, but if you’d like to bring a can of food or dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal or even baby formula or nappies) we will donate them to the Hastings Foodbank on your behalf.

“The Foodbank was very grateful for your donations last comedy night and have asked that we pass on a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated.

“As seating is limited, please arrive early to grab a good spot. Alternatively, book a table for food (served 12.20pm-8.30pm) then we can save you a seat in the comedy club (please leave enough time for your meal).

“As ever, we have a top line-up of brilliant comedians, introduced by Juliet Brando, our Mistress of Ceremonies:

Patrick Hore

“Jen Ives came second in the Laughing Horse New Act Of The Year 2018 and was also nominated as a finalist for the Leicester Mercury Award 2019.

“With a plan for world peace, hearing aid batteries and a 50p collection, Patrick Hore has everything for a wild night. Kate McGann navigates her way from childhood to her 30s, from a cabaret compère to a dating show disaster through hilarious songs and stories of heartbreak and triumph.

“John Rands is a storyteller, who’ll take you on a journey and root out the jokes along the way.”

