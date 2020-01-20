Britten, Bartók, Walton and more from Oxford Lieder at Fairlight Hall

Oxford Lieder is at Hastings’ Fairlight Hall this weekend with the superb soprano Anna Cavaliero.

The concert takes place from 11am to 1pm in the Fairlight Hall Recital Room on Sunday, January 26.

Tickets cost £10 and include tea and cake. People can book tickets online here.

A spokesperson said: “Our January concert in collaboration with Oxford Lieder will be given by the soprano Anna Cavaliero.

“A graduate of Cambridge University and the Royal College of Music, Anna also studied with Barbara Bonney at the Mozarteum in Salzburg and has recently returned from a year in the studio of the Opéra National de Lyon. She brings a programme with Britten’s On this Island – settings of W.H. Auden – at its heart, alongside music by Bartók, Walton, Poulenc and Korngold. Much of the programme is inspired by folk song or cabaret, and a sense of nostalgia and separation sits alongside an atmosphere of humour and irony.

“Oxford Lieder Festival is the UK’s biggest and most renowned festival of classical song, and the recipient of a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Award. As well as presenting many of the world’s greatest musicians in Oxford each October, Oxford Lieder supports the very brightest artists of the new generation both at the Festival and further afield throughout the year. Over the course of the year, Oxford Lieder’s artistic director – the pianist Sholto Kynoch – will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight, in a range of programmes designed to appeal to all and to showcase brilliant young voices and glorious music. Sholto will give a spoken introduction to each programme, and there will be a chance to meet the artists informally over coffee after each of the performances. The perfect way to pass a Sunday morning.”

