Camber beach needs willing volunteers for major clean

Camber Beach will be given a clean sweep on Saturday, April 6 and those who care about this area of natural beauty are invited to take part.

Camber Parish Council has pledged its support for this year’s Great British Spring Clean, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The event commences at Central Car Park at 10am.

Litter picking will be along the beach and the sea wall at Broomhill. Litter sacks are provided by Keep Britain Tidy and will be reimbursed by Rother District Council (RDC) who have a pot of funding from which gloves, litter pickers, Hi Visibility vests and bag hoops have been purchased.

RDC will arrange for rubbish sacks to be collected by Kier following the litter pick.

The Gallivant has kindly offered to provide refreshments for those who take part.

To take part, register at: www.keepbritaintidy.org