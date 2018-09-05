Canter over to hospice Horse Show

The annual St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club Horse Show, takes place at a new venue this year and all are welcome to join in the fun this Sunday (September 9), 9-4pm.

The new location for the show is Pettley Wood Equestrian Centre, Marley Lane, Battle (TN33 0RE).

Plum Goodsell, Chairperson for riding club says the event is a fun-filled day of horse and pony classes including jumping, gymkhanas and fancy dress. “We have got two arenas,” she said. “In one we will be holding the showing classes and a fancy dress competition. The other arena is for all the jumping classes, catering for all levels.

“The show starts at 9am and runs all day. We also have a very impressive tombola which has some great prizes, donated by local businesses,”

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser Hannah Hildreth says the St Michael’s Hospice Riding Club is a group of dedicated volunteers who tirelessly raise funds for the hospice every year. ““We are very grateful for the continued support and hard work of the Riding Club through their Annual Show,” she said. “Their contribution is greatly appreciated and valued by the Hospice. We thank them for holding their Horse show again this year.

“Whether you’re a rider yourself or simply love horses, you won’t want to miss the chance to see these beautiful animals and their skilled riders in action. It’s a wonderful day out for the whole family.”

For more information or to take part in the event call 07939 893662, visit the Riding Club website at: http://www.stmichaelshospiceridingclub.org.uk/ or www.stmichaelshospice.com/events