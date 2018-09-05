Carmen - Vibrant opera at St Mary in the Castle

Barefoot Opera promise a

fresh and youthful take Bizet’s masterpiece Carmen at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday night (September 8).

Fully staged, sung in French with English surtitles, accompanied by Barefoot Opera’s signature gypsy band this production promises to be a fresh and musically vibrant take on a great classic. Tickets: St Mary in the Castle: Advance tickets priced £17-£22, £25 on the door, under 13: £10. Book online www.barefootopera.com or buy tickets at the Hastings Tourist Office. There will also be a one-hour performance of Crazy Carmen at the Source Park, September 30.