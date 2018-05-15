Celebrate with royal couple on Saturday

Join Bexhill’s Royal Wedding Party and you can take part in a massive commemorative photo.

The event will include a big screen broadcast of the Royal Wedding with live music, children’s rides and food and drink stalls outside on the lawns. ITV News will be broadcasting live from the lawns between 9am and 11am.

The day will kick off at 9.30am on the lawn when Awesome Alfie will be holding a Children’s Royal Wedding Party, organised by Hastings Direct. All children are invited to dress up as Princes and Princesses for the day. There will be a Fancy Dress Competition with prizes for the winners and the Bexhill Carnival Court will also be in attendance.

At 10.30am you are invited to create the letters BEXHILL E II R for a commemorative photo to be taken from the air by drone, recording forever how the people of Bexhill celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This stunning photograph of the DLWP is by Jeff Penfold.