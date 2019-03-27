Celebrate with your mum this weekend

Bring your mother to Batemans this weekend and make a special gift to give to her.

The beautiful Jacobean house in Burwash was once the home of famous writer Rudyard Kipling and his family.

Batemans is holding a Mother’s Day Craft Weekend and will have plenty of potted spring flowers that you can give your own special touch to by decorating the pot, which you can then give as a present to mum.

The event is open on Saturday March 30 and Sunday March 31 from 11am until 4pm and booking is not needed: email batemans@nationaltrust.co.uk or call on 01435 882302.