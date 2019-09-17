Celebrating Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas comeback: A Vision of Elvis at White Rock Theatre

A Vision of Elvis celebrates the Golden Anniversary of The King’s Vegas spectaculars at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Friday, October 4 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £23-£25.50. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

If you were to take a trip back in time to the summer of 1969, says show promoter David Halford of Artistes International Management, you’d find Elvis pacing nervously backstage at the International Hotel, Las Vegas.

“Presley’s famed Comeback Special appearance on national TV the previous year had propelled him back into the public eye,” says David.

“However, it had been seven years since his last concert show, and the question that begged to be answered was – could Elvis still cut it live on stage?”

The answer came in emphatic style as Presley regained his crown before an audience of 2,200, including many celebrities that gave him no less than three standing ovations.

“With Suspicious Minds topping the charts the same year, there could be no doubt that the king had regained his crown,” says David.

A Vision of Elvis takes you back to those lavish Vegas spectaculars and beyond, taking in all the million-sellers of a hit-packed career. It stars Rob Kingsley, winner of the National Tribute Music Awards’ Official Elvis Show and No1 Male Tribute. The production was also voted both Grand European Champion and Best Vegas Elvis at Europe’s largest Elvis competition.

“Rob’s production is internationally renowned as the best Elvis Presley concert show touring the world today,” says David.

Long-time Elvis friend, photographer and tour manager, Ed Bonja, is reported to have been profoundly affected by Rob’s performance, remarking: “He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – hell, he even walks like Elvis”.

A Vision of Elvis on tour has performed to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide, making history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the New Wembley Stadium to more than 50,000 people.

Rob says the Comeback Special and International Hotel concerts secured Elvis’ place in history as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“This production,” he says, “celebrates their 50th anniversary and is testament that his songs live on and the King still rules. A Vision of Elvis recreates the drama and intensity of that comeback concert and proceeds with the King to his Vegas debut and the electrifying concert years, featuring Elvis’s greatest hits including, Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, All Shook Up, In The Ghetto, Suspicious Minds American Trilogy and many more.”

All costumes and instruments and the stage setting are authentically recreated to give the feel and energy of a live Elvis concert, says David Halford.

“It’s the ultimate experience for any Elvis fan the world over.”

“Rob’s contact with the audience is immediate – as soon as the concerts begin, surrounded by his outstanding musicians, backing vocalists and production team the audience is taken on an emotional roller coaster ride through time. In doing so, they engage audiences with a true Elvis concert experience.”

