Celebrating ten years anniversary with Gigspanner

Don’t miss an opportunity to catch local folk legends Peter Knight, Roger Flack and Sacha Trochet in an amazing concert in Bexhill.

On Thursday May 11, Gigspanner is joined by John Spiers of Bellowhead for a 10th anniversary show of stunning music in The Izzard Theatre, at Bexhill College.

May 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the intriguingly-named Lipreading The Poet, the debut album by Peter Knight’s Gigspanner, which was acclaimed one of the best 10 global albums of 2009 by The Wire Magazine, recognising that the trio’s creative ambitions extended further than presenting traditional music.

Described since as one of the “most quietly brilliant sets of musicians in the folk world and beyond” (Folk Radio UK), Gigspanner has stayed true to the quest to take self-penned material along with music rooted in the British Isles and farther afield, and with the flick of a bow, a finely chosen chord or slip of a beat, produce richly atmospheric arrangements “with notes seemingly plucked from the stars and rhythms from the equator” (Spiral Earth).

In 2013, fiddle player Peter left Steeleye Span to wholly commit to Gigspanner, and in the process established their reputation as one of the most genuinely ground-breaking forces on the British folk scene, inspiring Maverick magazine to write “Gigspanner are making some of the most beautiful music the genre has to offer.”

Their most recent release, The Wife Of Urban Law, received several ‘Best Of’ accolades, including making it on to Mojo Magazine’s The 10 Best Folk Albums of 2017 list, and Peter has received Fatea’s Award for Instrumentalist of the Year for Achievement in 2017.

Tickets £20 from www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk.

