Celebratory concert to remember the fallen

Calvert Memorial Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings will be presenting a special remembrance concert entitled ‘Last we Forget’ on Friday, November 9, at 7pm.

The concert will celebrate the one hundred years since the end of the First World War and will include sing-a-long favourites from the time, patriotic songs, songs from the trenches and readings. The concert will conclude with a short act of worship.

Admission to the concert is free. Donations to The Royal British Legion via a collection are invited. Refreshments available.