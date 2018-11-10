Charity Quiz Night invites entrants to join the fun

A Charity Quiz Night in aid of The Sussex Association for Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus (Sasbah) is being held at The Pelham, Holliers Hill, Bexhill, on Saturday, November 17, 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Teams of up to six people are invited to book a table. Tea, coffee or a soft drink and plenty of snacks are included in the price of £5 a head for adults. Accompanying children free. Entrants can take their own drinks and food if preferred. The fundraising will include a raffle (donations welcome). There will be a sharing prize for the winning team. For more information and to book a table contact Claire Bryant on 07920 576313 or email claire@sasbah.org.uk

Sasbah’s support for those with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus includes a Hastings and Rother Community Group which next meets on Friday December 7, 12noon-2pm, at Sidley Children’s Centre. New members welcome. Visit: www.sasbah.org.uk