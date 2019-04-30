Choir present two summer concerts in aid of hospice

The Melodians Choir invite music lovers to join them at their summer concerts, in Battle and St Leonards to raise funds for St Michael’s hospice.

The choir, who celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, will showcase a mixture of music styles including classical, folk show tunes and pop. The first concert will be at The Emmanuel Centre, Battle, on Saturday, June 22, 7pm. Tickets £7 in advance, or £9 on the door. A further concert will be at St John the Evangelist Church, St Leonards, on Saturday, July 13, 7pm. Tickets £7 on the door. A choir spokesperson said: “Raising funds for St Michael’s hospice was the perfect choice for us. Many of our choir members have benefited from hospice care over the last 25 years. Several of our members also volunteer with the hospice in various roles.”

Visit: www.melodianschoirhastings.co.uk