Christmas lights in Battle with tree festival

Battle looks its loveliest at this time of year when the Christmas lights are twinkling and the high street is picture perfect.

Families can enjoy the ceremony of the Christmas lights being switched on this weekend as well as a visit by Father Christmas.

The fun starts at 1.50pm on Saturday November 24 when a Christmas parade escorts Father Christmas’s sleigh down the High Street to his Grotto at Memorial Hall.

Father Christmas sees children in his Grotto from 2.15-4.45pm and there are also refreshments, entertainment and popular charity market in the hall and children’s rides on the Abbey Green. At 5pm the familiar and beautiful Christmas lights will be switched on by Father Christmas. All ages will also enjoy the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church in Battle which is always a wonderful event with skillfully decorated trees to admire.

Free parking all day in the town’s Rother District Council car parks and the Battle Abbey car park.

