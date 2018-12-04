Christmas traditions in Bexhill Old Town event

Santa Claus and his reindeer friends always make a spectacular weekend of it in Bexhill’s Manor Garden which is happening on Saturday December 8 and Sunday December 9.

They start by parading down Church Street towards the Manor Barn and then set up stall in the cloisters in the garden.

Families can then Santa’s Grotto, tell the man himself what they would like for Christmas and have pictures taken with his reindeer, from 10.45-4pm on both days. In order to avoid long queues at the Grotto, a ticketing system will be in place during peak times. Father Christmas will also be going for his lunch at 1-1.45pm.

Apart from many children’s games, fun and activity, Steve Nutter’s Old Time Funfair and entertainer Andy Bosco, the Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society event also includes craft stalls, book fair and refreshments, and there is the Christmas market at St Peter’s Community Centre to enjoy (Saturday only).

