Classic cars, games, fun and food at Bodiam show

Sunday sees all the colour and spectacle of the Senlac Classic Car Show and Country Craft Fair in Bodiam from 10-5pm.

There will be more than 250 classic cars to admire as well as live music and children’s entertainment such as rides, go karts, and bouncy castle.

There will be also a barbecue to tempt everyone and stunning craft to buy as well as beer tent and charity stalls.

All profits go to local charities and also The Yellowmen. Entry costs £5 with children free.

There is still time to register your own car or to request a craft stall - apply by going to www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs and search for Senlac. Further information also available from 07455 944849.