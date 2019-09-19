Coastal Currents 2019: Funky blues, unconventional dance and alternative therapy at a packed arts festival

There’s lots more lined-up for Coastal Currents 2019 this year even after three busy weeks of successful artistic events in East Sussex.

The third weekend of the festival saw Ben Urban and Flatland_Projects launch Madeleine Pledge’s first solo show in the south east.

Artwork by Madeleine Pledge. Picture by Alexander Brattell

‘Stretch’, curated by Phoebe Cripps, offers a delightful juxtaposition of Madeleine’s work against the setting of the Source Park underground skate park in Hastings.

This is the first of Flatland_Projects’ autumn programme, which is supported by Arts Council England.

Tina Morris, the director of Coastal Currents, said: “This show and the next from Flatland_Projects are high quality exhibitions in a wonderfully unique setting. One of the things I love most about this festival is showing off the incredible spaces we have in this town that are constantly reinvented by clever creative people.”

Jungle Jam, a three-day ‘neon paradise’ at Crowley’s bar in Hastings, was also a hit.

Amplified Edition by H2Dance. Picture by Benedict Johnson

Artists Drew Copus, Kate Bruce and other contributors created a cool interactive experience with UV costumes and live music from September 13-15.

Drew said: “We couldn’t have imagined a better turn-out and everyone has been truly so brilliant.”

Upcoming events at the festival

Joel White and his full band perform at The Albion, Hastings, on Sunday, September 22 (7pm-9pm, free). This will be a funky gig from a guitarist who can switch easily from superb B B King blues numbers to covers of Stevie Wonder and a wide range of pop favourites.

Jungle Jam

Amplified Edition by H2Dance is on September 26 (7.30pm), at The Printworks, Hastings. Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions, £6 students) from ticketsignite.com. This is a live performance rooted in movement and uses non-conventional ways of interacting with the black box theatre.

Crowley Calling is at Electro Studios, St Leonards, on September 28-29 (11am-4pm). Curated by Berc Consulting, this is a mixed media group exhibition influenced by modern day occultist Aleister Crowley.

Artists Ben Urban and Rachel Irons from Flatland_Projects are offering alternative therapy sessions on September 21 with Cry Club. The project has been developed in collaboration with MIND. Find out more at coastalcurrents.org.uk.

