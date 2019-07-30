Colourful and darkly surreal artwork on display at Coastal Currents

A surrealist artist from St Leonards is exhibiting his work at this year’s Coastal Currents festival.

Nick Hill’s display will be at Oscar’s-on-the-Square restaurant, Warrior Square, Lower Promenade, St Leonards, from Wednesday, August 7, to September 29 (Wednesdays to Sundays, from 12pm).

Abstract Tree 1 by Nick Hill

Nick has been working at his craft for the past 10 years. His solo shows for Coastal Currents have raised money for various charities including the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the Alzheimer’s Society and MIND.

He studied at Hastings College as a part-time student for six years, and obtained a Foundation Diploma with Merit and a degree in Contemporary Fine Art with Distinction.

He describes his work as colourful, darkly surreal and, at times, overpowering.

Nick is influenced by personal life experiences, as well as high and low culture in literature, music and cinema. He also occasionally uses found objects or unconventional materials to enhance the effect of a piece.

Cyclops 1 by Nick Hill

He said: “From the word go I have used my creative instincts as a coping method for long-term depression and this has worked well for me, despite still meeting the black dog on and off.

“I have been giving money from my sales to various charities as I would like my art to be seen as something that makes a difference in our difficult times.”

The exhibition is presented by Zoom Arts.

Ghost of the Mummy by Nick Hill

