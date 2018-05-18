Console Corner: Video gaming set to spring into action

After a relatively quiet couple of months, gaming is set spring into action with a host of exciting titles on the horizon.

God of War has dominated the gaming landscape of late and deservedly so albeit with a lack of any real competition... but things are about to start hotting up.

Two huge games are also slated for spring but as yet do not have an official release date. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Looking to the remainder of May, the big release is Dark Souls Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One) which launches May 25, the same day epic action adventure game Detroit: Become Human hits the PS4.

Sega Mega Drive Classics (PS4, Xbox One) and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) offer a nostalgic end to the month on May 29th.

Most of the games shooting for a spring release already have confirmed release dates.

Spring officially ends June 21, and there are still a few undecided games but thankfully not too many.

June itself is looking good with Onrush, Vampyr, the big Summerset expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, The Crew 2, and Mario Tennis - YES MARIO TENNIS IS BACK and it is better than ever check it out on YouTube - all launching.

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) brings its absolute randomness back to video gaming on June 5 while Super Bomberman R is out a week later on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The first is Crackdown 3 which has been years in the making (PC, Xbox One) and could threaten to be one of the games of the year.

And one I’m personally massively looking forward to is Another World for Switch!

More than 27 years since its original release on the Amiga and Atari ST, Another World is widely recognised as one of the founding pillars of modern video games inspiring developers and designers the world over.

Whether it will have unique Switch elements remains to be seen but playing Another World on the go is reason enough to be excited.