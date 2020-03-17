Coronavirus: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion shows postponed

The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill has announced that it is rescheduling all of this week’s shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue made the anouncement on Tuesday (March 17), following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on Monday that people should avoid gatherings and crowded places, like pubs, clubs and theatres.

A statement on the DLWP’s website says: “In the light of yesterday’s government announcement we are trying to reschedule all of this week’s shows. These will be announced one by one as they come through. We will be contacting you directly if you have bought tickets for a rescheduled event, and we would appreciate your help by avoiding contacting us so we can get through this as quickly as possible. We are working with our partners to confirm new dates.

“The Pavilion remains open to the public 10am-5pm.

“We would like to reassure you that we are doing our very best to protect our visitors and staff during the coronavirus situation. We continue to closely monitor and follow government advice and are talking regularly to East Sussex Public Health and Rother District Council.

“We have increased the frequency with which we deep-clean door handles, lift buttons, light switches, hand rails and other touch points. We have instructed our staff to wash their hands frequently, use sanitisers where available and follow NHS guidelines, and we would ask our visitors to do the same.

“Please follow current NHS advice. Please help us try to keep everyone safe.

“We have briefed our front of house team on what to look out for and how to help anyone who may be feeling unwell onsite. We will continue to update this statement regularly, in accordance with government advice to protect, as best we can, our customers and ourselves.”

Find out more at www.dlwp.com.

