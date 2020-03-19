Coronavirus: Hastings Philharmonic suspends activities to protect concertgoers

Hastings Philharmonic has suspended activities until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Artistic director Marcio da Silva said: “Following the government’s announcement encouraging social distancing, and given the health risks presented by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we are acutely aware of the need to protect the health of concertgoers and of the ensemble itself.

“We look forward to getting back into action as soon as it is safe to do so. We will be in touch with you once Government guidelines change, to let you know precisely when that will be.

“We recognise that this is a difficult time for many people, with particular anxieties for those who are at increased risk of the virus due to physical vulnerabilities. Our thoughts are with you all.”

Marcio also said he understood how the financial impact of this outbreak was itself a grave challenge for some people, with thousands in danger of losing their livelihoods.

“Self-employed musicians are among those who now find themselves without a source of income,” he continued. “In cancelling our programme, we have deprived these musicians of vital revenue. For this reason, we will aim to re-instate as many of our concerts as possible, as soon as it is safe to do so, and your renewed support and encouragement will be vital to us.”

People who have already purchased tickets for upcoming concerts can get a refund, but Hastings Philharmonic has asked for people to be patient because of the amount of time this could take.

“These are unusual and challenging times. Hastings Philharmonic stands within your community, alongside you all as we face this challenge together. Stay safe and we look forward to sharing our music with you again, ‘on the other side’. Thank you as always for your continued support.”

